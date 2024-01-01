Ken Jeong honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ken Jeong received the 2,794th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Officials from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented the actor with the star in recognition of his work on films such as The Hangover, Knocked Up, and Crazy Rich Asians as well as the popular TV show Community.

Addressing the crowd, Ken joked the star means he never has to use his medical licence again.

"Because of (the fans), I never have to go back. I'm not the funniest guy in the world, I'm not the most talented guy... But I'm the most grateful guy... I didn't know if it was possible," he stated.

Ken practised medicine for several years as a physician of internal medicine while also regularly performing stand-up comedy.

He opted for a change in career after making his film debut in Judd Apatow's 2007 comedy Knocked Up.

Elsewhere in his speech, Ken thanked his wife Tran Ho for supporting his dreams.

"She was the first to insist that I quit my day job to pursue acting full-time," the 55-year-old smiled. "She said, 'I married a comedian. I married an entertainer at heart. You have to do it.'"

In addition, guest speaker Randall Park praised Ken for being a "great friend" and supporting young Asian American artists.

"Ken also loves his comedy community, his medical community. He loves his country, he loves his city. He loves his beautiful family. The reason why I love Ken so much is because he's also a great friend," he gushed.

Ken's Community castmate Joel McHale was also in attendance.

"Nobody on this planet works harder than Ken. He takes talent and work, and puts it," he declared.