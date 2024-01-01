Chris Hemsworth 'in talks to play Prince Charming'

Chris Hemsworth is reportedly in talks to play the lead role in 'Prince Charming'.

The 'Thor' actor is in line to take on the fairy tale character - who has featured in countless stories, from 'Snow White' and Sleeping Beauty' to 'Rapunzel' and 'Shrek' - in Disney's upcoming movie.

According to Variety, Hemsworth has held discussions about the project, which will be helmed by 'Wonka' director Paul King.

King is also co-writing the screenplay with Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker.

Plot details for the movie are being kept under wraps, and it's yet to be revealed if the project will be animated or live action.

Although Prince Charming features in plenty of folk stories, Disney has usually included the character as a love interest for its Disney princesses.

He first appeared for the studio in 1950's 'Cinderella' as her prince, but Deadline has reported that the new film won't be specifically "linked" to the animated classic.

