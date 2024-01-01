Former model Stacey Williams accuses Donald Trump of groping

Former model Stacey Williams has accused Donald Trump of groping her in the early '90s.

The 56-year-old, who worked as a model in the 1990s, claimed that she was introduced to the U.S. presidential candidate by financier Jeffrey Epstein, who she was casually dating at the time, at a Christmas party in 1992.

Some months later, Epstein suggested visiting Trump at Trump Tower in New York City. Shortly after they arrived, Trump allegedly pulled Williams towards him and put his hands "all over my breasts" as well as her waist and her buttocks.

Williams claimed that she froze during the alleged incident because she was "deeply confused" by what she believed was a "twisted game" between the two men. After they left the building, Epstein "berated" her and allegedly asked, "Why did you let him do that?"

The former catwalk star made the allegations during a Zoom call organised by a group called Survivors for Kamala, which supports Trump's political rival Kamala Harris, on Monday.

"I felt shame and disgust and as we went our separate ways, I felt this sensation of revisiting it, while the hands were all over me. And I had this horrible pit in my stomach that it was somehow orchestrated. I felt like a piece of meat," she also told The Guardian on Wednesday, adding that she and Epstein split shortly after.

Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary for Donald Trump's campaign, denied the allegations, saying, "These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false. It's obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign."

Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct multiple times over the years. In May 2023, a jury found him liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in 1996 and he was ordered to pay $5 million (£3.8 million) in compensatory and punitive damages, plus a further $83 million (£64 million) for defaming her.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while in prison on sex trafficking charges.