Josh Andrés Rivera raves about girlfriend Rachel Zegler's Broadway debut

Josh Andrés Rivera has raved about his girlfriend Rachel Zegler's recent Broadway debut in Romeo + Juliet.

The 29-year-old actor has praised Zegler, 23, after she made her Broadway debut in the new production of William Shakespeare's tragedy.

"Rachel just made her Broadway debut, which is really, really, exciting," Rivera told Us Weekly ahead of the play's opening on Thursday.

The actor went on to encourage fans to see the "incredible" play.

"I went to see the show a couple weeks ago and it's incredible," he shared. "Everybody go see it. It's so good."

Zegler and Heartstopper star Kit Connor star as the titular star-crossed lovers in the play, marking their Broadway debuts.

The actress, who has starred in films including West Side Story and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, previously revealed she had waited a long time to appear on the Broadway stage.

"For years and years, as a teenager, I tried to get the chance to be on these stages," she wrote on Instagram in September. "Life had other plans for which I remain insanely grateful. my love for making movies will never go away, but my home will always be the stage."

Zegler and Rivera met on the set of West Side Story in 2021 and confirmed their romance before working together on the fifth instalment of The Hunger Games franchise.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rivera opened up about working in the same industry as the Snow White actress.

"When you think about the kind of industry we're in, it's a very specific thing that it's hard to explain what the perspective is like," he told the outlet. "It's nice to be with somebody who understands that, to be able to communicate the things that we're going through with one another."

Romeo + Juliet began previews at the Circle in the Square theatre on 26 September and officially opens on Thursday. It runs until February.