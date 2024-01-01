Tom Hardy explains why friends don't invite him to weddings

Tom Hardy has explained why he feels uncomfortable at weddings.

The 47-year-old actor has been married twice himself - with his first marriage to Sarah Ward lasting from 1999 until 2004 and he went on to wed Charlotte Riley ?in 2014.

However, he has no interest in watching happy couples swap vows, and he thinks his friends have picked up on this.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast on Thursday, Hardy said, "I don't really spend much time at weddings. I like to swerve the old weddings and the tunes. Just me then that's not interested?

"Everybody does love a wedding, don't they? I don't get invited to weddings. I think it's because people kind of know that I'm not into it."

The actor is currently promoting his latest film, Venom: The Last Dance, and explained that he took on the role because his 16-year-old son, Louis, loved the character so much.

He has played the character since 2018 and reprised the role in the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage in 2021.

Breakfast host Jordan North remarked, "I remembered you saying you started it because your son loves the character. Is that still the case now? Is he still into Venom?"

The action star replied, "Yeah, he is actually, he's grown up now but he's very articulate in helping me understand what I could do better."

Venom: The Last Dance is released in cinemas on Friday 25 October.