Jennifer Lopez urges fans to vote as US election looms

Jennifer Lopez has urged her fans to use their democratic powers at the 2024 US Presidential Election.

In just 12 days, America will decide whether current Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump will lead the most powerful nation on Earth.

And Jenny from the Block, 55, has reminded fans not to forget to cast their votes on 5 November - and has done so through song.

Joined by musicians Jenifer Lewis and Stevie Mackey in a social media video, Lopez sat at a piano and sang, "Get your a** out and vote!"

The trio added, "I don't care who you are or where you work, This ain't the election to sit home and lurk, Get your a** out and vote!"

Sharing the video on her main Instagram grid, and via her Instagram Stories, the Grammy-nominated star added a simple caption stating only: "Vote".

Lopez previously endorsed Democratic candidate Harris via a Unite for America rally hosted by Oprah Winfrey in Michigan in September.

The 2024 US election is said to be a tight race with Harris and Trump appearing almost neck and neck in many polls.

Harris is edging just ahead in recent predictions with odds of winning reaching 48% over Trump's 46%.

However, the current VP looks vulnerable in swing states such as Pennsylvania which can often end up deciding the winner.