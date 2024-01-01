Tom Brady admits he'd 'much prefer' to be playing NFL rather than commentating on it

Tom Brady has told how he'd "much prefer" to still be playing NFL than be a commentator for the sport.

The former quarterback made his debut on Fox Sports in September as a commentator.

He's still getting used to his new role though. "It's been really fun to sit and watch these games from the 50-yard line," the 47-year-old said on the Let's Go! podcast. "Although I'd much prefer to be on the field playing, because it's a lot more fun down there, but I'm not doing that anymore. But just watching from above and seeing how these guys are performing is pretty cool."

Tom retired from the sport in February 2023 after playing for 23 seasons. He tried to retire in 2022 but changed his mind six weeks later and returned to the game for a final season.

After his permanent retirement last year, he took some time off - something he enjoyed. "For me, it was good to take some time off," he previously told People. "I had been on this treadmill going at a fast speed for a long time, and I loved it. I loved every minute of playing, and at the same time, when I retired, I really enjoyed that too."

Of his new role, he added, "Now, I'm back to work and I'm enjoying that, so I have no complaints. Just like everybody else, I try to wake up and try to do my best for the people that matter the most to me. So my life's pretty full. I'm very happy."

Tom is dad to Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, who he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, as well as 17-year-old John from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.