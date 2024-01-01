Sarah Hyland opens up about past 'abusive' relationship

Sarah Hyland has opened up about her struggle with a past "abusive" relationship.

The Modern Family alum explained she believes people are getting better at talking about uncomfortable subjects.

"For thousands of years now, we didn't talk about it. The community hasn't shared enough, I believe," Sarah, 33, told The Hollywood Reporter.

"And I feel that if we talk about it more, more women - and men and just human beings in general in abusive relationships - will feel more comfortable to be able to talk about it with their loved ones instead of letting their abuser isolate them from everyone, which is the first thing that they do, so that you don't have that community."

She added it was imperative men and women felt able to reveal the truth about their relationships.

"We have to keep talking about it. It's really important to be able to help those in need," Sarah said.

Sarah, herself a domestic violence survivor, explained she understood why people who have escaped an abusive situation might find it difficult to continue the conversation about it afterwards.

"In that abused place of your soul, where you think it's your fault the whole time and you could have done better, you could have gotten out sooner, you could have told people," Sarah admitted.

"It's almost like you don't wanna talk about it anymore. You want it to be done, and that's that."