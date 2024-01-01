Nicole Kidman wells up on red carpet over mother's death

Nicole Kidman welled up on the red carpet after a reporter asked about losing her mother.

The Babygirl star grew emotional at the season two premiere of Lioness in Los Angeles, reflecting on how much she missed her "mama".

"I wish my mama was here," Nicole, 57, told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet after a reporter asked how she was feeling.

"That'd be the one thing I'd say. Everything is great with work but I wish my mama was here."

She added, teary-eyed, that she was coping with the loss but it wasn't easy.

"It's been hard," Nicole said. "It's a hard road. I'm hanging in there."

Janelle Kidman passed away in September while her daughter was in Italy for the Venice Film Festival.

At the event, Nicole won the Best Actress award for her work on the erotic drama Babygirl, however, she was unable to accept the prize in person after flying to Australia to be with family.

"I'm in shock, and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her," the film's director Halina Reijn said when she took the stage in Nicole's place.

"I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken."