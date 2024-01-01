Tom Hardy's tuxedo scene in Venom: the Last Dance may have been a pitch for James Bond

Tom Hardy's 'Venom: the Last Dance' director got him in a tuxedo for one scene to showcase why he'd make the perfect James Bond.

The 47-year-old actor is one of the stars tipped to take over the iconic spy role from Daniel Craig - who hung up his tux after the 2021 blockbuster 'No Time To Die' - and filmmaker Kelly Marcel suggested she was trying to hint at Tom (Venom/Eddie Brock) being the ideal candidate for the job.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "There's always been these rumours about [Tom] playing James Bond, so I may have been showing what [his] James Bond might look like."

She later said: "I also loved the idea of him doing all of the third-act action sequence in an amazing suit and looking incredible."

Kelly's name has also been mentioned in a list of potential directors for the next 007 flick.

If she did go on to land the gig, she would become the first female director of a Bond film.

Kelly admitted she was "flabbergasted" to be mentioned alongside Edward Berger, David Michod, Yann Demange and Bart Layton.

She said: "That's an extraordinary list to be on. I was flabbergasted.

"There's never been a female Bond director, and of course, when you see something like that, it's just incredibly humbling. So I'm grateful to be mentioned alongside any of those brilliant, brilliant directors."

Meanwhile, Kelly admitted she has no idea "what the future holds" for Venom after they completed the three films in their contract.

Asked if she thinks a fourth movie would get the go-ahead if she and Tom had an idea, she replied: "You'd have to ask Sony. I don't know. Yes, it is the end of a contract. We were asked to do three, we've delivered three, and who knows what the future holds. I hope that we've laid groundwork for them in this third movie with other characters and other symbiotes and bad guys that they can run with, should they choose. But this is the last one for Venom and Eddie."

Tom first starred as Brock and the Symbiotic anti-hero in the 2018 original flick before it spawned the 2021 sequel ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’, followed three years later by 'Venom: the Last Dance'.