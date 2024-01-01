Patrick Dempsey teases return to Scream franchise

Patrick Dempsey may potentially return to the Scream franchise for the next instalment.

The Grey's Anatomy actor revealed on the Today show on Thursday that he may reprise his role as Mark Kincaid in the slasher franchise, more than 20 years after he first played the detective character in 2000's Scream 3.

"I'm waiting on the script," Dempsey shared. "There has been a conversation about it. I haven't seen anything yet. So, we'll see what happens."

When asked if he was open to a return, he joked, "I mean, you know, it's always good to have a job."

Mark, who was a detective investigating the Ghostface murders, survived the events of Scream 3. In 2022's Scream, Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott revealed they were married and had three children.

Campbell did not appear in Scream VI due to a pay dispute and it was written into the script that Sidney, Mark and their kids were in hiding to protect themselves from the latest masked serial killer.

However, she will be back for Scream 7, which will once again put Sidney front and centre.

"We are going to follow Sidney," Campbell previously told Entertainment Tonight. "They did pitch the concept to me, and it's the reason that I jumped on board."

The lead actors in the fifth and sixth Scream films will no longer be involved. Melissa Barrera was dropped out due social media posts that were deemed antisemitic, while Jenna Ortega withdrew due to scheduling conflicts with her TV show Wednesday.

Scream 7, directed by Scream creator Kevin Williamson, is due to be released in February 2026.