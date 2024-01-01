Matthew Perry's mother shares heartbreaking 'premonition' about his death

Matthew Perry's mother has recalled a conversation she shared with him before his shock death in October last year.

The Friends star was 54 when he passed away after falling unconscious in a hot tub at his Californian home.

The star's mother Suzanne Morrison and stepfather Keith Morrison have recorded a special interview with the Today Show which will air on Monday - the anniversary of his death.

Speaking about a final conversation she had with her son, Suzanne recounted, per the MailOnline, "He came up to me and said, 'I love you so much and I'm so happy to be with you now'.

"It was almost as though it was a premonition of something. I didn't think about it at the time but I thought, How long has it been since we've had a conversation like that? It's been years."

She added, "I think there was something... there was an inevitability to what was going to happen next to him, and he felt it very strongly. But he said, 'I'm not frightened anymore'. And it worried me."

Perry's cause of death was ruled as a combination of drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects.

It was also ruled that the illegal drug ketamine had an "acute effect" on the American actor which also contributed to his shocking and sudden death.