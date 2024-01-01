Paul Mescal reveals what he refused to do while filming Gladiator II

Paul Mescal has revealed what he refused to do while training to get in shape for action film Gladiator II.

The 28-year-old Irish actor plays the son of Russell Crowe's Maximus Decimus Meridius from the 2000 original in the new sequel that is due out next month and got into rippling shape to embody his character, Lucius Verus.

Appearing on the Graham Norton Show, the actor shared details of the exercise and diet regime that he had to follow to get into shape for the epic film.

He said, "I was working with a trainer who circled me like a shark and said, 'There is a canvas to work with.' He went to town, and I saw him every day. It was fun."

Revealing he refused to give up two things, he continued, "I did everything he asked but I like to drink and I like to smoke, so I drew a line in the sand where those were concerned."

He also revealed he was forced to eat, "a lot of chicken and lifted heavy things" in order to get into fighting form.

Gladiator II has been met with critical acclaim before it has even hit cinemas - while legendary director Sir Ridley Scott, 86, has teased he wants to make a third film in the series.

He told Premiere magazine last Sunday, "I'm already toying with the idea of ??Gladiator 3. No, seriously! I've lit the fuse."