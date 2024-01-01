Lucas Bravo hints he will quit Emily In Paris

Lucas Bravo has warned he is thinking of quitting his star role in Emily In Paris.

The 36-year-old French actor was propelled to international fame by playing Gabriel in the hit Netflix romantic comedy series.

But playing the main love interest for Lily Collins' titular Emily Cooper has worn thin for the actor, who has strongly hinted he is ready to spend his time filming something else.

Opening up to Le Figaro, the actor declared, "Life is short. It takes five months to shoot this series. Do I want to sacrifice them by telling something that does not stimulate me?"

He added, "I do not want to be a part of a cog that does not tend to take the intelligence of viewers into consideration."

Season four of Emily in Paris ended on a cliffhanger earlier this year - with Emily torn between not just Lucas and new love interest Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini, but also over her city of residence.

The character was appointed head of a new Italian branch of the company she works for - and was shown deleting the "in Paris" segment of her social media handle, suggesting the series could be rebranded as Emily in Rome.

A fifth season was confirmed in September, with show creator Darren Starr telling Deadline, "I don't necessarily think that it means a permanent - in my mind, it's definitely not a permanent - move to Rome. We're not leaving Paris."