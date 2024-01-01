Selena Gomez opens up about how she protects her mental health: 'Find one person to trust'

Selena Gomez has opened up about how she protects her mental health.

The 32-year-old actress was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and psychosis in her 20s; something she spoke about candidly in her 2022 documentary, My Mind and Me.

Now the Only Murders in the Building star has talked about how she manages her mental health day to day.

"Try not to isolate," she told People magazine at the Rare Impact Fund Event on Friday. "I think it's important to have moments alone, but when you isolate, sometimes those feelings can just stay bottled up."

She added that it's important to have someone you can be open with. "Find one person to trust and tell your heart to," she said, saying that it's essential you can "actually trust them with that information."

Selena has been dating Benny Blanco, 36, since July 2023. She has spoken before about how he supports her in all areas of her life.

"My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life," she said. "But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It's really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him."

She continued, "I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon."