Jamie Foxx adds to speculation his hospitalisation was linked to Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Jamie Foxx has added to speculation that his hospitalisation last year was in some way linked to Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Now Jamie has refused to comment on the rumours, adding fuel to the fire. When he was asked to address the speculation on Friday, he simply said, "God Bless You," before reassuring fans, "I'm feeling good, I'm feeling better."

The rumour that the actor's hospitalisation in 2023 was due to an incident involving Sean Combs started when Jamie filmed his Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, last week.

During the show, Jamie shared with the audience a little of what had happened when he was rushed to hospital.

At the time, TMZ reported that several audience members believed Jamie claimed that Combs, who is currently in jail awaiting trial for sex trafficking, was somehow responsible for his medical issues.

Videographer Choke No Joke, who is friends with Jamie, alleged to Comedy Hype's YouTube channel that the Oscar winner explained, "Diddy was responsible for what happened to him, and (Foxx) is the one who called the FBI on (Combs)."

However, after their initial report, TMZ released another story where other audience members told how what Jamie actually said was, "People keep asking me if Diddy was responsible. He was not responsible. If he was, I would've been dead."

In December 2023 Jamie revealed he nearly died and "saw the tunnel but not the light." Earlier this year, he revealed that he'd asked his "boy for Advil" for a "bad headache," adding, "I was gone for 20 days" and "doesn't remember anything."