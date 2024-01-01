Sabrina Carpenter 'threw up' when she booked Saturday Night Live

Sabrina Carpenter "threw up" when she booked her musical guest spot on Saturday Night Live.

After 10 years in the music business, the 25-year-old finally hit the pop mainstream earlier this year thanks to her smash hit single Espresso. This new level of success has afforded her a number of dream opportunities, such as performing on the sketch comedy show.

"There were so many things I dreamt of doing as a little girl I got to do this year that felt like such a cool, sweet, little bucket-list moment for my younger self," she told Time magazine. "I literally threw up when I found out about SNL. Not to be graphic."

Sabrina appeared on the show in May alongside guest host Jake Gyllenhaal. She performed Espresso and her older hits Nonsense and Feather and featured in a sketch.

The Please Please Please hitmaker also confessed that when she started out as a singer in 2014, she didn't think she would have to wait 10 years to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards.

"I grew up watching those performances and being like, I want to do that. But then it all just seemed so - not even out of reach, just like I had a different plan in my head of when it was all supposed to happen," she shared, admitting she has to remind herself that she's "still quite young".

However, she noted that she was more prepared for her VMAs performance in September than she would have been several years ago.

"I feel so prepared for these moments," she added. "If I was even 17 or 18, I think I would have been way, way more nervous and intimidated."

Sabrina hopes she can tick off another bucket-list moment next year by performing at the Grammys.