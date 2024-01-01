Letitia Wright reveals how religion changed her outlook on life

Letitia Wright has opened up about how her religion changed her outlook on life.

The 30-year-old Guyanese-British actress has explained that she started attending church in 2016 while she was going through a hard time in her life.

"I'm really happy that I was able to commit to it," she told Elle U.K. "My religion allows me to see the industry differently and understand where my opportunities come from."

The actress went on to reveal that her faith helped her cope with the anxiety she felt before auditioning for the Marvel film Black Panther, for which she landed the role of Shuri alongside her on-screen brother Chadwick Boseman.

"I knew that if it was meant for me, then it would fall into place," she said of the role. "I met Chad that day, he was wearing a green T-shirt, drinking a smoothie, muscles out and I just knew, that's my brother. There was something about him."

Elsewhere in the interview, Letitia, who moved to the U.K. from Guyana when she was eight, explained that she has a complicated relationship with the country she now calls home.

"Seeing the way your parents are treated, parents with degrees and an education..." she said. "When your parents are immigrants, they're going to be treated differently in a lot of situations, no matter their qualifications."

The Death on the Nile star, who attended the Identity School of Acting, continued, "I got a mad education about the world we live in and how biased it is."