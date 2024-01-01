Rumer Willis reveals sister Tallulah's autism diagnosis was a 'homecoming'

Rumer Willis has spoken about her sister Tallulah's autism diagnosis.

The actress, 36, was speaking at the Autism Speaks Los Angeles Gala on Thursday, where she introduced her "extraordinary sister", Tallulah on to the stage.

"From the very start, she stood out - not just for her creativity, which was wild and boundless, but for the way she seemed to exist on a slightly different frequency from the rest of us," Rumer told the audience. "While other kids were colouring inside the lines, she was busy inventing her own worlds. And honestly, most of us were lucky just to keep up."

She told how her sister, now 30, had "a way of experiencing the world that was both beautiful and, at times, overwhelming. Things most people never think about - textures, noises, crowded rooms - could feel like insurmountable hurdles."

She noted that "it was like she had all the ingredients for peace but was stuck trying to make a recipe without the instructions."

Rumer continued, "When she finally received her autism diagnosis, it wasn't a revelation so much as a homecoming. It gave her permission to be exactly who she is, without apology or explanation. Since then, I've seen her grow into herself with a grace and confidence that are breathtaking. It's like watching someone finally exhale after holding their breath for years. She's found comfort in her skin, not by changing who she is, but by embracing it fully - quirks, sensitivities and all."

In August, Tallulah spoke about her diagnosis, telling People magazine that it gave her "a level of validation and kind of a sense of these things are not just in my head or more than anything is I'm not too much."