Demi Lovato's baby niece dies: 'Grateful I got to hold you'

Demi Lovato's baby niece has died.

The star's sister, Madison De La Garza, lost her baby last month.

Madison announced on Instagram that her newborn daughter, Xiomara, died last month after she had an emergency C-section.

"On the evening of September 27th, after an emergency c-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first and last time," Madison, 22, wrote. "Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl."

Demi, 32, commented on her sister's post, writing, "I love you so much Xiomara. An angel in every sense of the word. I'll be your auntie forever."

She then posted on Instagram stories, where she wrote, "RIP to my beautiful, perfect niece Xiomara. I'm so grateful I got to hold you. I'll forever be your auntie." She tagged Madison, writing, "I love you so much."

Madison and Demi's sister, Dallas, 36, also paid tribute to Xiomara, writing, "Baby girl Xiomara, I miss you everyday. I'll take good care of your mom, so you can fly away. Watch over us and guide us and give us little signs. One day we'll come and see you, it just might take some time."

Madison had announced she was pregnant at the beginning of September, telling fans that her baby was due in October.