Jeff Goldblum 'wept with joy' hearing Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo sing

Jeff Goldblum became "weepy with joy" listening to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo sing on the set on the movie musical Wicked.

Goldblum, who plays The Wizard in the musical, explained to W Magazine that the actors were "always" singing in between takes on set.

"We sang every song that I could think of in between takes - from musicals, which they know, to jazz standards, which they also know, to really anything," he explained. "We were always singing."

The Jurassic Park star went on to gush about Grande and Erivo, who play the lead roles of Glinda and Elphaba respectively.

"Can you imagine me opening up my ears and hearing their voices every day of the shoot? I was just weepy with joy," he shared. "They're both prolific, as you know, and have a huge body of work."

Goldblum, 72, also revealed that he spent a lot of time admiring his co-stars' previous work.

"In the make-up trailer, I used to look up Cynthia Erivo online and just put on some things that I had never heard before and get weepy. She's amazing," he told the publication. "On YouTube, I found Ariana doing a cover of All I Want for Christmas Is You, which I played over and over again."

Wicked, which also stars Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Bailey, opens in cinemas on 22 November.