Jemima Kirke opens up about sexuality

Jemima Kirke has opened up about her sexuality.

The British-American actress has revealed that while she considers herself "straight", she is open to hooking up with women.

When asked about her type when it comes to women, the Girls star revealed that she is attracted to the masculine look.

"Well, because I'm straight, I think," the 39-year-old explained to Interview Magazine. "I mean, I'm straight, but I'm up for it. That's how a lot of people I know feel about that. With a woman, I like when they're masculine and they pursue me."

The Conversations With Friends star explained that she doesn't pursue women anymore because she doesn't feel as "excited" about it.

"I've pursued women, but it takes me out of my femininity. Then I don't feel as excited," she told the publication. "I have to believe that there's some sort of fantasy. Because there always is, right? Even if you never see them again, the fantasy for me at least is that they're the love of my life. But it doesn't go past the bedroom, necessarily."

The Sex Education star was previously married to lawyer Michael Mosberg from 2009 to 2017. The former couple have two children together, Rafaella, 14, and Memphis, 11.

Jemima was also in a relationship with Australian singer-songwriter Alex Cameron between 2020 and 2023.