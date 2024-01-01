Luke Evans laments lack of visible gay actors in Hollywood

Luke Evans has lamented the lack of visibility when it comes to gay men playing leading roles in Hollywood films.

The 45-year-old Welsh actor has had huge parts in The Hobbit and Fast and Furious film franchises - but thinks there are not enough out stars being offered meaty roles.

Speaking to The Guardian, the British star remarked, "I thought over a decade ago, you won't be on your own for long. Of course there are lots of gay actors, but playing the roles I'm playing I don't think there's many."

He also explained that he felt he had broken through a glass ceiling when he was cast as the heroic character Bard the Bowman in Peter Jackson's Hobbit trilogy.

Recalling how Gandalf actor Sir Ian McKellen quipped to him, "Ooh look at you, you're going to be a big butch star!" Evans said it put his career into perspective.

The actor said, "He was aware of the ground I was treading. I just hoped it would have moved further than it has."

Evans has also won fans by playing Gaston in the live-action version of Disney's Beauty and the Beast and John Lawlor in 2024's action film Weekend in Taipei.

He will next be seen playing Tracy Lawless in the upcoming American crime drama television series alongside Charlie Hunnam, Richard Jenkins and Adria Arjona.