Zachary Levi urges 'closeted conservatives' to support Trump

Zachary Levi has urged "closeted conservatives" in Hollywood to speak out in support of Donald Trump.

In less than two weeks, Americans will go to the polls to decide whether former President Trump, 78, or current Vice President Kamala Harris, 60, should lead the USA.

And while Harris has enjoyed huge support from megastars including Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift and Beyonce, Trump has struggled to secure similar big stars.

Shazam actor Levi, 44, has been a rare celebrity to speak out in support of the 45th President and has now urged others to support him too.

Speaking in an Instagram video, the actor said, "There's plenty - and by the way, they have sent me lots of messages - plenty of people in my industry in Hollywood that are terrified to publicly say that they would vote for Donald Trump or be conservative in any way.

"That's why you don't see them. That's why they're not very prevalent or prominent because they know that there's ramifications for this kind of s**t."

Explaining his belief that he thinks the Hollywood industry has been irrevocably damaged by the Covid pandemic and 2023 strikes, he added, "My cry to all of you out there, you closeted conservatives, closeted Trump voters, y'all, it's now or never.

"Do whatever you feel like you need to do if you need to come out publicly and say it. If you feel like you still can't, then don't. I would never pressure you to do that.

"But know that if what you're afraid of is somehow the backlash of an industry that's not going to exist very soon, then don't let that hold you back."

Other celebrities that have endorsed Trump include wrestling legend Hulk Hogan and The Parent Trap star Dennis Quaid.