Matthew Perry's Hollywood mansion sold a year after shock death

Matthew Perry's Los Angeles home has been sold for millions of dollars a year after his shock death.

The Friends star was just 54 when he lost consciousness in his hot tub and drowned - with his official cause of death ruled accidental via drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects.

It was also ruled that "acute effects of ketamine" contributed to his death - with a criminal investigation launched in the wake of his passing linked to the drug.

Monday will mark the first anniversary of Perry's death, and it has now been reported that the home where he died has sold for $8.5 million (£6.5 million) in an off-market deal.

The Los Angeles Times reports, "The four-bedroom, 3,500-square-foot, mid-century modern home was sold to Anita Verma-Lallian, a movie producer and real estate developer."

The report continued, "Verma-Lallian bought the home through a trust and was represented by Brooke Elliott Laurinkus of Christie's International Real Estate Southern California."

It was then reported that Verma-Lallian plans to use the Pacific Palisades mansion as a holiday home.

Perry's devastated Friends cast mates, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer released a statement following his death on 28 October 2023.

Their joint statement said, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."