Sharon Horgan addresses 'tough' life after divorce

Sharon Horgan has opened up about her struggles to balance work and parenting after her divorce.

The 54-year-old Catastrophe star was married to businessman Jeremy Rainbird from 2005 until 2019 and they share daughters Sadhbh and Amer, now 16 and 20.

With a busy Hollywood career that includes writing and starring in the hit show Bad Sisters, the Irish star has discussed how she balances her career with parenting.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Horgan said, "It's tough because it's just me, but we make it work. It's a bit of a circus family: my work/life balance had to change, and that's good."

She added, "But when I take a job the girls are incredibly encouraging because they know I'd really rather be with them."

Her latest comments come over a year after she admitted feeling "scared" of becoming single after the collapse of her marriage.

The actress told Red Magazine in June last year, "I found it scary at first, but it's just about learning to do things in a slightly different way. Everything I was relying on another person for, I was then able - for the most part - to teach myself."

She added at the time, "Divorce can be a really helpful, handy thing that can change your life. There's a lot of shame attached to the failure of a relationship, and that shouldn't be the case."