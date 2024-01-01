Liam Payne's Netflix series Building the Band on hold - report

Liam Payne's forthcoming Netflix series Building the Band is reportedly on hold after the singer's tragic passing.

The as-yet unaired UK-based music competition show set out to form the next great music group based on musical compatibility and merit - without any of the members seeing each other prior to joining the band.

"Netflix will sit down with Liam's family when the time is right to speak about the series and when it could be released," the US Sun reported on Sunday.

"There is no rush or pressure to release the series. It would simply be a beautiful tribute to Liam and capture him at his best in the months before his death."

Payne served as a mentor on the series alongside Pussycat Dolls alum Nicole Scherzinger and Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland. Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean is the host.

Filming wrapped up at Manchester's Aviva Studios in August but a release date has not been announced.

Payne died in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 16 October after falling from a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

A preliminary toxicology analysis of his body has shown the former One Direction singer had multiple drugs in his system at the time of his death.

He was 31.