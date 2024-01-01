Chrishell Stause to host Aussie dating show

Chrishell Stause is set to join an Australian dating series called Love Triangle.

A reunion season of the spicy throuple show is underway, with the US reality TV star on board as host.

Stause, an Emmy-nominated actor, best-selling author and star of the hit global real estate series Selling Sunset, told news.com.au, "I am such a reality TV dating junkie. I watch all the shows and I was instantly hooked when I watched this show. I love the concept of the show. And when they reached out, I jumped at the opportunity. I love the idea of sitting in the host seat instead of the hot seat."

The show follows five sexy singles on a mission to find a meaningful connection. Each single is matched with two potential partners, who they have three days to get to know via text message before choosing one to move in with.

And here's the twist: The suitor they rejected then enters the house and they must learn to live as a trio.

Stause has been married to nonbinary Australian singer and songwriter G Flip since May 2023. "I love the concept of getting past these superficial dating things and trying to find a deeper connection," she said.

"If I was filling out a formula for my person, G Flip wouldn't have come up. I am so happy and G changed my life."