Timothée Chalamet crashes his own lookalike contest

Timothée Chalamet has made a surprise appearance at his own lookalike contest in New York City.

The Dune actor showed up at the crowded event filled with Willy Wonka and Paul Atreides wannabes in lower Manhattan on Sunday.

Flanked by bodyguards, the actor posed for photos with his curly-haired doppelgängers.

The event, advertised on flyers around New York, was one of several lookalike competitions hosted by YouTube personality Anthony Po, which promised $50 to the winner.

Before the actor made his entrance, police had ordered the large group to disperse from Washington Square Park, and organisers were slapped with a $500 fine for an "unpermitted costume contest". At least one contestant was taken away in handcuffs.

Most of the wannabe Chalamets and spectators relocated to a new park.

On a makeshift stage, the lookalikes were asked about their romantic plans with Kylie Jenner (Jenner and Chalamet are said to be a couple), tasked with demonstrating French proficiency, and asked what they'd do to make the world a better place.

The audience-picked winner was Miles Mitchell, a Staten Island resident and college senior. Dressed in a purple Willy Wonka outfit, he tossed candy from a briefcase to the crowd of young admirers.

"I'm excited and I'm also overwhelmed," Mitchell said. "There were so many good lookalikes. It was really a toss-up."