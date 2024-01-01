Colin Farrell completes Dublin marathon

Colin Farrell has completed the Irish Life Dublin Marathon in support of charity Debra Ireland.

The Penguin star crossed the finish line in just over four hours with longtime friend Emma Fogarty, who has a rare genetic condition called epidermolysis bullosa (EB) that affects the skin.

Joining ranks with over 22,000 runners, the Oscar nominee kicked off the event and met up with Fogarty in the last 4km (2.5 miles) of the race, wheeling her to the finishing line. In a video captured there, Farrell is seen embracing Fogarty as he pulls up after the run. "Shall we go again?" the actor can be heard saying.

Leading up to the annual run, Fogarty and Farrell surpassed their goal of raising $432,000 (400,000 euros), setting a new goal of $1,079 (1 million euros). The Debra Ireland charity effort was in celebration of Fogarty's 40th birthday, as she reached a milestone that few with her type of EB get to.

EB, known as "butterfly skin", is an incurable and painful blistering condition of the skin. Minor friction, movement or trauma of the epidermis causes it to break and tear. More severe forms of EB have a life expectancy range of early infancy to 35 years of age.

"That run was nothing compared to the pain she is forced to endure every single day, even though she doesn't show it," Farrell said afterwards to the Irish Times. It was an honour to see her waiting for me with 4km to go, each of those representing a decade of her life, and to do the final stretch together. I'll never forget it."