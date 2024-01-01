Dr Phil endorses Donald Trump

Dr Phil McGraw has appeared at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally, telling the crowd that the former president was "tough as an old army boot".

McGraw interviewed Trump earlier this year, when the former daytime host said that he doesn't endorse candidates. But he did side with the former president's claims that his prosecutions were rigged.

At the New York City rally, McGraw said that he was not here just to stand up for Donald J Trump.

"Lord knows, he doesn't need me to stand up for him. He's got lots of enemies, different groups that are scared, and between them, they have impeached him, indicted him, raided him, railroaded him, shot him and sued him. And where is he? He is still standing."

McGraw continued, "No human is perfect. We don't strive for perfection. We strive for excellence. But you don't have to love everything about someone in order to love them, and the last thing he needs is a celebrity endorsement."

McGraw spent a lot of his spotlight time claiming that Trump supporters are being bullied and silenced, telling the crowd, "What is happening in this country right now... is not OK.

"There is an imbalance of power there, and it is time that every one of us close ranks. We have to stop this now. It's time that we push back against cancel culture. It's time that we push back against intimidation tactics."