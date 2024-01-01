Sandra Oh reunites with Sideways cast on 20th anniversary

The cast of Sideways have gathered together in honour of the 20th anniversary of their iconic movie about wine tasting.

Sandra Oh, Virginia Madsen, Thomas Haden Church and Paul Giamatti attended a special screening of their 2004 film in Westwood, California on the weekend.

The four starred in the film about two friends who embark on a bachelor's trip to Santa Ynez Valley for a wine-tasting tour and cross paths with two local women.

Directed by Alexander Payne, the movie was based on the book by Rex Pickett and went on to win the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

It was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor for Thomas and Best Supporting Actress for Madsen.

Oh, who played Stephanie in the movie, has since gone on to a stellar career including lead roles in Under the Tuscan Sun and the TV series Killing Eve.

Perhaps her best-known role was that of Cristina Yang on the TV medical drama Grey's Anatomy. With season 21 of the show premiering soon, it's been over 10 seasons since the Canadian actor left the series but she remains one of its most loved characters.

"I love that people are still fans," Oh said on the red carpet at the premiere of her The Sympathizer earlier this year.

But as for a return, she said, "Cristina Yang is, of course, near and dear to my heart. But I will say, not any time soon."