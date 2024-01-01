Sophie Turner celebrates boyfriend's birthday with sweet message

Sophie Turner has shared a sweet message in honour of her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson's 30th birthday.

The Game of Thrones actress took to Instagram on Sunday to post a series of PDA-filled photos featuring herself and her aristocrat beau.

One snap sees Sophie and Peregrine passionately kissing with the Egyptian pyramids in the background, while another image sees them snuggling up together on a seat while on vacation.

The 28-year-old also uploaded a number of photos showing her gazing at her boyfriend lovingly.

And in the accompanying caption, Sophie revealed her cute nickname for Peregrine.

"Happy Birthday my angel pie. 30, flirty and thriving," she wrote, referencing an iconic quote from the 2004 movie 13 Going on 30.

The post quickly racked up over 1.3 million likes, with many fans noting how happy Sophie and property developer Peregrine look together in the images.

"Shoutout to your friends, these candids are beautiful (sic)," one follower wrote, while another user gushed, "You look so happy, beautiful to see."

Sophie started dating Peregrine in November 2023, two months after she and then-husband Joe Jonas, 35, split after five years of marriage.

The pair, who share daughters Willa, four, and Delphine, two, finalised their divorce last September.