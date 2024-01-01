Dax Shepard jokes Kristen Bell doesn't kiss him like she does Adam Brody onscreen

Dax Shepard has joked that his wife Kristen Bell doesn't kiss him like she does Adam Brody on the TV show Nobody Wants This.

During an appearance at The New Yorker Festival on Saturday, the Armchair Expert podcast host was asked about the "incredible chemistry" he has with his actress wife in TV commercials and joint interviews.

In response, Dax joked that Kristen has even better chemistry with Adam.

"Not as good as her and Brody," he laughed, reports People. "My friend... we watched that scene together, the kissing scene, which I'd argue is the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film. And my best friend, Aaron, from childhood, he goes, 'Does she ever kiss you like that?'"

Dax then declared, "No, I didn't even know she could kiss like that."

In Nobody Wants This, Kristen plays an agnostic podcaster named Joanne who starts a relationship with an unconventional rabbi named Noah, as portrayed by Adam.

The programme is loosely based on creator Erin Foster's own experiences.

Previously, Kristen opened up about her steamy scenes with Adam during an interview with E! News.

"Even I can acknowledge watching it, like, 'Whoa, that's hot,'" she smiled. "My husband said the same thing. Like, watching the first episode he was like, 'Oh my God, I want you to kiss him so badly.'"

Dax and Kristen have been married since 2013. They share daughters Lincoln, 11, and nine-year-old Delta.

Nobody Wants This is now streaming on Netflix.