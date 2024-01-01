Nick Cannon admits insecurities during Mariah Carey marriage

Nick Cannon has candidly opened up about the insecurities he experienced during his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

During a recent appearance on the Ray Daniels Presents podcast, The Masked Singer host admitted that he struggled to carve out his own identity when he was married to the pop diva from 2008 to 2014.

"I got married in my 20s, you know what I mean? To the biggest star in the world," the 44-year-old began, reports People. "My trajectory was here (going down) and then hers - she's already in a different stratosphere.

"She's got islands and I'm waking up at noon and people bringing me steaks on a platter... I would lay up at night thinking, like, 'Is this who I am? Am I Mariah's man? Is that what my life is supposed to be?' There's nothing wrong with it."

The Wild 'n Out star noted that he struggled with his masculinity as well as the "hierarchy" of their family after they welcomed their twins Moroccan and Monroe in April 2011.

"I'm carrying a purse, the diaper bag and, you know, I'm standing on the corner like, 'Wait.' She's rocking being the alpha," Nick continued, before agreeing with the host that Mariah "deserves it".

He added, "I believe she needs a dude like that. I'm just not that dude."

The pair announced their separation after six years of marriage in 2014 and their divorce was finalised in 2016.

The We Belong Together singer previously addressed the marriage in her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, in which she wrote that they "could have worked it out" but "egos and emotions got inflamed".

Earlier this year, Nick told E! News that he would "absolutely" rekindle his relationship with Mariah, insisting that they "belong together". However, he confessed the feeling was not mutual, joking, "She don't want me."