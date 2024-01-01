Jeremy Allen White begins filming Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere

Jeremy Allen White has started filming the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Bosses at 20th Century Studios released a first-look image of The Bear actor in character as The Boss on Monday to mark the start of filming in Springsteen's home state of New Jersey.

White stars alongside Jeremy Strong as the rocker's longtime mentor and manager Jon Landau, Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan, Stephen Graham as Springsteen's father Douglas, Odessa Young as a love interest named Faye, and Johnny Cannizzaro as The E Street Band member Stevie Van Zandt.

Deliver Me From Nowhere is based on Warren Zanes' book of the same name about the making of the Born to Run hitmaker's 1982 album Nebraska. Scott Cooper adapted the book and will direct the movie adaptation.

"Beginning production on this film is an incredibly humbling and thrilling journey," Cooper said in a statement. "Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska has profoundly shaped my artistic vision. The album's raw, unvarnished portrayal of life's trials and resilience resonates deeply with me. Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing Warren Zanes' compelling narrative of Bruce's life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honouring Bruce's legacy in a transformative cinematic experience."

He continued, "It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with Bruce and Jon as I tell their story, and their creative energy fuels every part of this journey."

According to the press release, the development of Nebraska marked "a pivotal time" in Springsteen's life. Recorded in his New Jersey bedroom without his backing band, Nebraska is described as "a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe".

Deliver Me from Nowhere will also shoot in New York, with additional production in Los Angeles.

The movie is expected to be released next year.