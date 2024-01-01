Ralph Fiennes reveals 28 Years Later sequel has already wrapped filming

Ralph Fiennes has revealed that the first two movies in the new 28 Years Later trilogy have already been filmed.

The British actor appears alongside 28 Days Later star Cillian Murphy as well as fellow franchise newcomers Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in 28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle.

The film kicks off a new trilogy, with the second instalment, 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple, to be directed by Nia DaCosta.

However, in a new interview with IndieWire, Fiennes revealed that DaCosta, known for Candyman and The Marvels, has already filmed her chapter.

"It's three films, of which two have been shot," he stated.

The English Patient star also gave fans an idea of what to expect from the first instalment in the post-apocalyptic horror series.

"Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities," he divulged. "And it centres on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother. He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected. But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good."

Fiennes did not share details about his character or specify if he'd be in both parts.

The new trilogy has been written by Alex Garland, the screenwriter behind the 2002 original.

The first outing, 28 Years Later, will be released in June 2025.