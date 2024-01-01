Matthew Perry's family mark one year since his death

Matthew Perry's family have marked the one-year anniversary of his death.

The Friends star's mother, Suzanne Morrison, has spoken out about the death of her son, who died from the "acute effects of ketamine" on 28 October 2023.

During an appearance on the Today show on Monday, Suzanne and Matthew's stepfather, Dateline's Keith Morrison, reacted to the upcoming trial of Jasveen Sangha, also known as the Ketamine Queen, and Dr Salvador Plasencia, who have pleaded not guilty to charges of selling the actor the ketamine that killed him.

"I'm thrilled," Matthew's mother said of the trial, which is due to take place in March next year.

"What I'm hoping, and I think the agencies that got involved in this are hoping, that people who have put themselves in the business of supplying people with the drugs that will kill them are now on notice," Keith added. "It doesn't matter what your professional credentials are, you are going down, baby."

Matthew, who struggled with addiction for many years, died aged 54 when he lost consciousness and drowned in his hot tub. The postmortem examination discovered accidental drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine were contributing factors in his death.

Elsewhere in the interview, Suzanne opened up about the guilt she felt after the 17 Again star's tragic passing.

"It must be said, he was very lonely in his soul," she said. "I'm a very lucky woman, but there was one glitch, there was one problem that I couldn't...conquer it (his addiction), I couldn't help him."

Suzanne continued, "The one thing I have to learn, (it's) very hard... is you've got to stop blaming yourself because it tears you up."