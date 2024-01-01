Angelina Jolie has revealed if her kids will become actors

Angelina Jolie has candidly discussed whether her children will follow in her path to become actors.

The 49-year-old star is the proud mother of six children; sons Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, and Knox, 16, and daughters Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne, 16.

Jolie herself was just seven when she started her own acting career, appearing in the 1982 film Lookin' to Get Out alongside her father Jon Voight.

However, she is confident her brood won't become film stars, telling E! News, "No, I think they're especially shy, very private people... and they want to be private."

Jolie's career looks set to hit a new high as her latest role as opera singer Maria Callas in upcoming biopic Maria has Oscars buzz around it.

The star gushed, "Any support, or anything that says you did your job well, especially when it's one when you care about so much, it means a lot."

While the Maleficent star is sure her children won't carve out careers on camera, she has revealed some of them have been working behind-the-scenes.

She told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, "Mad and Pax were on (Maria) doing (assistant directing) work. They've done that quite a few times, and I think that's good for them."

Daughter Vivienne, who Jolie shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, did appear in the 2014 film Maleficent, playing a younger version of Elle Fanning's Princess Aurora.