Gisele Bündchen pregnant with 3rd child

Gisele Bündchen is pregnant with her third child.

People magazine reported the model is expecting her third baby in around three months time. It's her first baby with her partner Joaquim Valente, 35.

The 44-year-old model is already mum to Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady.

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," a source told People in a statement.

Gisele and Joaquim, who is a Jiu-Jitsu instructor, have been seeing each other since June 2023. They were first spotted together in late 2022, and initially denied they were in a relationship. In February this year, they confirmed they were dating, with a source confirming the news to People magazine.

Gisele was married to NFL star Tom Brady from 2009 to 2022. When they split, it was believed that his decision to "un-retire" from his sport had caused a rift between the couple.

"Obviously, I have my concerns - this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," the model said at the time. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too."