Luke Evans details his story of coming out in Jehovah's Witness Church

Luke Evans has recounted struggling with his sexuality while growing up in a religious environment.

The 45-year-old Welsh actor was raised in the Jehovah's Witness Church and has recalled realising he was attracted to men when he was a child.

Telling all in his new memoir, Boy from the Valleys: An Unexpected Journey, Evans said, per Us Weekly, "The first sense I had of being gay - or at least different - was at the age of eight, when our class got a substitute teacher.

"He played rugby for Llanelli and had a sharp haircut and a two-seater sports car. He was handsome and sharply dressed; all the girls fancied him, and all the boys wanted to be him."

He continued, "I remember staring at him, muscles busting out of his shirt, and thinking: wow. Even then, I knew I was looking at him in a different way from the other boys."

The Hobbit actor went on to explain how he felt conflicted about his feelings due to his church.

He said, "Being gay was strictly forbidden by the religion. And so began a tormented tug of war in my head that would go on throughout all my years at school. It's a terribly dark place to be as a child, knowing you're somehow 'wrong,' but with no idea why that is or how you can fix it."

The Hollywood star - who has also featured in the Fast & Furious film series - has been dating DJ Fran Tomas since 2021.