Eddie Redmayne accidentally chopped off 'a chunk of his finger'

Eddie Redmayne has told how he accidentally chopped off a part of his finger.

The actor was cooking at home with his selection of recently sharpened knives when the accident happened.

"I'm not great. I am weirdly obsessed with cooking knives," he told The Sunday Times. "So I got them sharpened and a chunk of this finger ended up on the chopping board."

He added, "It's gone. It's still bleeding aggressively. I'm slightly high on codeine."

During the interview, the 42-year-old also detailed how he manages to continue to live a relatively normal life in London, despite being famous.

"Well, I know people who pull away from normality, but I live in London and get around like everyone else," he said. "I sometimes get stopped for photos, but the other choice is to travel everywhere in cars, which is bloody expensive and takes forever. You can either live behind gates or just pulverise through a bit. I can live a totally normal life, so long as I don't make eye contact. The second you do, people recognise you - but, for me, you can make of fame what you want."

Eddie is currently starring in TV series, The Day Of The Jackal.

He recently told how he had to change his diet and exercise routine as part of the role. "I ate a lot of chicken and lifted heavy things," he said on The Graham Norton Show. "I was working with a trainer who circled me like a shark and said: 'There is a canvas to work with.' (Training) was not fun, it was horrendous. You read a scene in the script that says: 'He is topless, sinuous and ripped, and you think, 'Oh f**k, here comes the chicken diet.'"

The Day of the Jackal premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW on 7 November.