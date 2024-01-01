Anna Kendrick calls out 'icky' director

Anna Kendrick has called out a director who she believes deliberately put her in an 'icky' situation.

The star, 39, recalled how she'd been belittled by the unnamed director.

"I remember a director once in a room full of 100 extras or something being like, 'Hey, on this next one just try something. Just make something up. Just improv something,'" she said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz.

"And I did it and then the director called cut and came over and, once again in front of 100 extras, was like, 'Oof, let's go back to the script!'"

The Pitch Perfect star went on to talk about how she didn't appreciate the public embarrassment.

"It really felt like a very specific power move thing to embarrass me, to gain dominance," she said. "It was very icky."

However, she had the last laugh when her improvisation ended up being shown in the trailer for the film - which she didn't name.

"And then the thing that I improved ended up in the trailer," she said, "So, f**k you!"

The actress is currently starring in Netflix movie, Woman of the Hour, which is also her directorial debut. The crime thriller is based on the true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala, who appeared on TV show, The Dating Game, in the middle of his murder spree.

Anna has spoken previously about how directing the movie meant she had to expose her inner feelings.

"Even though these are not stories from my real life, it feels, like, dangerously revealing," she told Variety. "It feels like I'm revealing something about myself in every frame, no matter if it's intentional or not."