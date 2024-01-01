Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to Matthew Perry on first anniversary of death

Jennifer Aniston has honoured Matthew Perry on the first anniversary of his death.

The Friends actor died from the "acute effects of ketamine" on 28 October 2023. He was 54.

On Monday, Jennifer took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself and Matthew, who played Chandler Bing, on the set of the hit '90s sitcom.

She also posted a snap of the main cast of Friends - including Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer - embracing backstage.

In the accompanying caption, Jennifer simply wrote, "1 year @matthewperryfoundation" and added broken heart and dove emojis.

The heartfelt message quickly racked up nearly five million likes, with celebrities such as Jennifer Garner, Leslie Mann, Maren Morris, and Olivia Munn posting heart emojis.

In addition, Whitney Cummings wrote, "I love you," while Helena Christensen added: "Sending so much love."

In the days after Matthew's sudden passing, his Friends co-stars released a joint statement in which they expressed their sadness.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family," they commented. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

And the following month, Jennifer wrote a longer message on her Instagram account in which she described the "insane wave of emotions" she had experienced as she processed the tragic news.

"Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day... sometimes I can almost hear you saying, 'Could you BE any crazier?'" the 55-year-old reflected, quoting one of his famous lines from Friends. "Rest little brother. You always made my day."