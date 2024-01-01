Courteney Cox remembers Matthew Perry on first anniversary of death

Courteney Cox has poignantly remembered her late Friends co-star Matthew Perry on the first anniversary of his death.

The Scream actress paid tribute to her on-screen husband by sharing a throwback photo of them smiling at each other at a press event as well as a group portrait of them with their Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

She simply captioned her Instagram post, "Missing you today and always (love heart) @matthewperryfoundation."

Cox, 60, was the second Friends star to mark the anniversary on Monday. Aniston commemorated the occasion by posting four photos, including a snap of the cast having a group hug backstage during the making of the final Friends episode in 2004.

She added, "1 year @matthewperryfoundation" and added broken heart and dove emojis.

Perry died on 28 October 2023 at the age of 54 from the "acute effects of ketamine", with accidental drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine listed as contributing factors.

Shortly after his passing, the Friends cast issued a joint statement mourning the late star. Two weeks later, Cox shared her own individual tribute in November 2023.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," she wrote. "When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now, here's one of my favorites."

Cox and Perry played friends-turned-lovers Monica Gellar and Chandler Bing on the sitcom between 1994 and 2004.