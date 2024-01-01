Sarah Paulson 'tripped on so much acid' during partying heyday

Sarah Paulson has revealed that she "tripped on so much acid" during her wild partying days.

The 49-year-old actress opened up about her past drug use on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast on Monday after revealing that she sometimes skipped high school to get high in Central Park.

"I didn't go to school a lot. I was in the Central Park meadow smoking so much pot," she shared. "So much pot, which I now can't smoke 'cause I feel like I have to go to Cedars-Sinai (Medical Center) every time. I'm like, 'I can probably do it now' and I can't do it now... it's just not the drug for me."

When podcast host Dax jokingly suggested trying cocaine, the American Horror Story star admitted that she had and it made her feel good as "a really lonely kid".

"I really liked that," Paulson candidly continued. "I would look in the mirror and be like, 'There is no one more beautiful... No more beautiful, no more powerful, no more funny person.' It made me feel like the person I f**king wish I was, instantly."

She then revealed that she also experimented with the hallucinogenic drug LSD, adding, "I tripped on so much acid. I probably couldn't look at a paisley carpet to this day. I always think there's a cat in the corner or something. I'm always turning quickly and like, 'Did something just move?'"

The Ratched star agreed when Dax said she was "a real little druggie" but noted that she does not take them anymore.

"I can't do the drugs (now). Those days are over," she stated.

Former actor Dax is very open about his past addiction to alcohol and cocaine on his podcast. He has been sober since 2005, except for a brief relapse in 2020.