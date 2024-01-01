Ian Somerhalder confirms acting retirement

Ian Somerhalder has spoken out about his lack of desire to return to the world of acting.

The 45-year-old Vampire Diaries heartthrob pulled back from performing last year in order to care for his two young children.

And now he has heavily hinted he won't return to working in front of cameras ever again.

Speaking to People magazine about his acting career, the Lost star said, "I think it's in the rearview mirror. I do."

The American star said there was one project that he would reconsider coming out of retirement for, explaining, "We got the rights back for V Wars, but I just don't know how the hell we would ever make a TV show."

Netflix sci-fi horror V Wars starred Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed - but lasted only one season before it was abruptly cancelled in 2020.

The husband and wife duo are now focusing on various companies they run - including one that sells food supplements and another that makes whiskey.

Reed, who shares her seven-year-old daughter and 11-month-old son with her husband, explained that she also has not plan to return to acting.

She told People, "I work over 90 hours a week right now. I'm running a company full time and just launched another ... I just can't imagine being able to pivot my energy away, but there's no door closed."