Hugh Grant recounts drunken night with Travis Kelce

Hugh Grant has discussed his unlikely friendship with sports superstar Travis Kelce.

The 64-year-old romantic comedy icon rubbed shoulders with NFL star Kelce, 35, at one of Taylor Swift's London concerts in the summer.

Recalling how he hit it off with the American footballer, Grant told NME that they met after he "put out some feelers" to see if he could bag tickets to one of 34-year-old Swift's sold-out shows for him and his daughter.

The Love Actually star revealed, "To my astonishment, (Swift and her team) said, 'Come along.' And I thoroughly enjoyed it."

He continued, "I hung out with Taylor Swift's boyfriend who is an American football player. We did tequila shots in the back of this ... hut in the middle of Wembley (Stadium). We got absolutely smashed."

After attending the show, Grant sent a message to Swift via X, which stated, "Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.) Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8-year-old."

The Purple Haze singer herself responded, writing, "As a long-time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture."

Grant has been married to TV producer Anna Elisabet Eberstein since 2018 and they share a son named John, 12, and two daughters, aged eight and six, whose names have not been revealed.

He is also father to daughter Tabitha, 13, and son Felix, 11, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong.