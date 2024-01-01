Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz call off engagement - report

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have reportedly called off their engagement.

The couple, who have been together for three years, have reportedly split, according to reports from People magazine.

The pair met when they worked together on Blink Twice, which Channing starred in and Zoe directed. They got engaged last year.

The reported split comes just a few weeks after Channing finalised his divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan. They had been separated for six years but were still in dispute around finances.

Zoe, 35, and Channing, 44, were spotted in New York together at the beginning of the month, watching Blink Twice star Levon Hawke in a play. Sources have reported that Zoe has been spotted without her engagement ring in recent weeks.

Zoe recently told how the pair was excited to potentially collaborate on future projects together after the success of Blink Twice. It was announced earlier this week that the pair will work together on the upcoming comedy, Alpha Gang, along with Dave Bautista, Léa Seydoux, and Riley Keough.

"Art is our love language," she told People magazine. "I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other."

Zoe was previously married to Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021. Channing was married to Jenna Dewan between 2009 and 2019. They share 11-year-old daughter Everly.