Salma Hayek feels 'pressure' to make money despite billionaire husband

Salma Hayek has admitted she feels "pressure" to earn her own money despite her husband's billionaire status.

The House of Gucci star revealed she and François-Henri keep their finances separate, even after 15 years of marriage.

"I support a lot of the aspects of my life and myself," Salma, 58, told The Wall Street Journal Magazine in an interview published on Tuesday.

"I have the pressure to make a certain amount of money, and I like it. And now, I decided, I want to make more."

Salma explained she and François-Henri, the billionaire CEO of luxury group Kering, did not sign a pre-nuptial agreement before they wed in 2009.

She also confessed her perception of wealth and money had shifted since marrying into the Pinault family - and had noticed how having extreme wealth had changed other people's perception of her, too.

"To me, the excitement about having a lot of money was that I didn't have to think about money, and it turned out all people wanted to talk to me about was money," Salma explained.

Strangers coming to me that aren't even friends, but they think we should be friends because they're rich, too."

Salma and François-Henri share a daughter Valentina, 17. Kering Group controls the luxury labels Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen, among others.